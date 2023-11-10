Humane, the startup founded by former Apple design and engineering team Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, has officially launched its long-awaited Ai Pin — making a splashy foray into the nascent field of artificial intelligence hardware.

The device can magnetically clip onto clothing and will cost $699 with a $24-a-month subscription — which will come with unlimited data and phone calls. The company also said it would partner with T-Mobile for phone service and Microsoft and OpenAI for AI technology. The device will be available to order starting Nov. 16.

"For the technology you are getting, we set a high bar for ourselves in terms of pricing it at a level we think is approachable and accessible,” Bongiorno, Humane’s chief executive officer, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV Thursday. "There will always be improvements over time in terms of driving down cost.”