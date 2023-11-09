Some Bank of Japan policymakers last month called for the need to start phasing out massive stimulus and lay the groundwork for a future exit from ultralow interest rates, a summary of opinions at their October meeting showed on Thursday.

The discussions highlight how the BOJ is looking to exit its decade-long accommodative regime, as prospects of sustained inflation and wage growth heighten.

At the Oct. 30-31 meeting, the BOJ kept its ultralow interest rate targets unchanged but tweaked the yield curve control (YCC) to loosen its grip on long-term interest rates.