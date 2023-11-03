Nippon Steel said Thursday it had dropped lawsuits against Toyota and Mitsui & Co. over electrical steel sheet patents, but continues to seek damages from China's Baoshan Iron & Steel (Baosteel).

Nippon Steel's lawsuits, which were filed in 2021, sought compensatory damages from Toyota, Baosteel, Mitsui and Mitsui & Co. Steel, alleging infringement of patents on non-oriented electrical steel sheets.

The Japanese steelmaker said it had terminated the lawsuits against Toyota and Mitsui by waiving claims against them.