Can rail survive only in big cities?

Reading the article “Train driver on Tokyo’s Yamanote Line lives out childhood dream” in the March 21 edition, I felt mixed emotions. The Yamanote Line, a poster child for prosperous Tokyo, has been improved to the point where they plan a new train with AI, while local rail networks like JR Shikoku and Hokkaido are on the verge of bankruptcy. We should realize that operating a train company is a severe issue in depopulated areas. This article reminds me that Japan should do a lot more in decentralization, which can shore up the dismal situation in rural areas.

SHUICHI JOHN WATANABE
SAKAI, OSAKA PREFECTURE

