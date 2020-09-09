We are honored to receive the Excellence Award in the satoyama category in The Japan Times Satoyama & ESG Awards.

In many parts of Japan, “density” is now losing its value, while, conversely, “sparsity” is regaining its importance. Such trends are becoming more prominent.

Cities must increase their value as a “place for living” as opposed to being a “place to earn.” It is now necessary to pursue new possibilities or shift emphasis toward the benefits of being in an area with a lower population.

Toyooka City aims to be a “Local & Global City.” Using the city’s activities as a driving force, such as reviving the natural stork population and bringing theater and other art forms to the city, we will continue to further advance the excellent benefits of living in Toyooka.