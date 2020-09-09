Our approach is only one such option for the revitalization of Japan’s fisheries industry. For better or worse, the fisheries industry has not changed over time. As a result, we now have a situation that doesn’t provide any alternatives for growth. Twenty or 30 years from now, the problems facing fisheries will probably be very different from what we are currently facing. That’s why we must create options so future generations can feel, “This industry can face new challenges!”

We will continue our activities working with the sea while enjoying the benefits of doing so. We’ll try to create as many options as possible for the fisheries industry for many more decades to come.