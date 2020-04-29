National

Tokyo's daily reported COVID-19 cases again dip below 100, with 47 on Wednesday

A bullet train platform at Tokyo Station in almost empty Wednesday as fewer people than usual are leaving the capital during the Golden Week holidays due to the coronavirus pandemic. | REUTERS

Staff report

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed a smaller number of new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, but there were few signs of relief as the central government is contemplating whether to extend the state of emergency beyond May 6.

Wednesday’s new cases in the nation’s capital came to 47, down from the 112 reported the previous day. That brings the total number of infections in the capital to 4,106, metropolitan government data showed.

But it still remains to be seen whether the smaller number of new cases reported on the day is an indication that the state of emergency is working in the nation’s largest city.

The report came as governors of the nation’s 47 prefectures urged the central government to extend the nationwide state of emergency declaration, which is currently set to expire in the first week of May.

The National Governors’ Association made the proposal in an emergency videoconference as the country’s Golden Week holiday period kicked off.

Coronavirus banner
