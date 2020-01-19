Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho dies at 99, report says

Shin Kyuk-ho, the founder of Lotte Group, one of South Korea’s biggest and best-known conglomerates, died Sunday, the country’s Yonhap news agency reported. He was 99.

Shin, whose Japanese name is Takeo Shigemitsu, founded Lotte in 1948 in Tokyo as a chewing gum maker and distributor.

Lotte is now South Korea’s fifth-largest conglomerate, with its business portfolio ranging from retail and hotels to entertainment and chemicals across South Korea and Japan.

Shin was one of the first-generation founders of the country’s chaebol, or family-controlled business groups, who went from rags to riches and saw their businesses flourish on the back of massive state support and a rapidly growing economy.

With his death, all the founders of South Korea’s top five conglomerates — Samsung, Hyundai, LG, Lotte and SK — have died.