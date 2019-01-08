Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing last June. South Korean media reported late Monday, that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be on his way to Beijing for his fourth summit with Xi. | JU PENG / XINHUA / VIA AP

Asia Pacific / Politics

Special North Korean train enters China, raising speculation of Kim trip to see Xi: Yonhap

AFP-JIJI

SEOUL - A special North Korean train entered China late Monday, Yonhap news agency reported, raising speculation that leader Kim Jong Un could be on his way to Beijing.

The train crossed the border around 10.15 p.m. local time (1315 GMT) and was expected in the Chinese capital Tuesday morning, the Southern news agency reported, citing an informed source.

China is the North’s key diplomatic ally and main source of trade and aid. Kim visited three times last year to pay his respects to leader Xi Jinping, after not meeting him for more than six years following his rise to power.

None of the trips were announced in advance, and the earliest indications of the first one — in March, before Kim had met either South Korean president Moon Jae-in or Donald Trump of the U.S. — came when his train was spotted in Beijing.

In the Chinese border city of Dandong, dozens of security vehicles and officials blocked the roads around the train station before the train passed through, Yonhap reported, before reopening them afterward.

It had not been confirmed whether a senior North Korean official was on board, it quoted its source as saying.

But Japan’s Kyodo news agency said hotel guests in Dandong had not been allowed to enter rooms facing the river that forms the border on Monday afternoon, in what it cited sources describing as “an apparent move to prevent the train from being seen.

Denuclearization talks between the North and the U.S. have stalled but speculation has mounted of a potential second summit between Kim — whose birthday is reportedly on Tuesday, although that has never been confirmed by Pyongyang — and Trump.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Saudi teen Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is greeted by Thai immigration authorities at a hotel inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok Monday.
Saudi woman, 18, who fled alleged abusive family now 'under the care' of UNHCR after Bangkok face...
The Saudi woman who made a desperate plea for asylum after landing at Bangkok airport has been placed "under the care" of the United Nations refugee agency, a Thai official said late Monday. Rah...
Image Not Available
Australian senator used taxpayer cash to attend far-right rally
An Australian senator faced criticism from across the political spectrum and possible censure Monday after it emerged that he used taxpayer cash to fly business class to a far-right rally. ...
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun speaks in Bangkok on Monday in a screen grab from a video released to AFPTV via her Twitter account.
Thailand halts plan to expel Saudi teen barricaded in her hotel room
Thailand halted plans Monday to expel an 18-year-old Saudi woman fleeing her family after she barricaded herself inside an airport hotel to prevent immigration officials putting her on a flight ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing last June. South Korean media reported late Monday, that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be on his way to Beijing for his fourth summit with Xi. | JU PENG / XINHUA / VIA AP

, , , , , , ,