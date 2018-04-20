Trump looking to rid North Korea of chemical and biological weapons as well as nuclear arsenal: ambassador
U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty (center) speaks with Japanese and U.S. officials at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Wednesday. | U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT

/

Trump looking to rid North Korea of chemical and biological weapons as well as nuclear arsenal: ambassador

by Jesse Johnson

Staff Writer

At his summit with leader Kim Jong Un, U.S. President Donald Trump will also be aiming to rid the isolated country of its massive chemical and biological weapons stockpile, U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty said Thursday, suggesting a push to move beyond the long-standing focus on North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

“We had broad-ranging discussions on the topic, and it extended beyond denuclearization to the topics of chemical and biological weapons as well,” Hagerty said during a telephone conference with reporters following the two-day summit between Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the U.S. president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Hagerty had been part of the presidential delegation attending the summit.

“The president’s intention is to see all of these weapons of mass destruction eliminated from the Korean Peninsula and the strategy remains the same in terms of complete, verifiable and irreversible aspects of denuclearization,” he said.

Hagerty’s comments hint that Trump and his team may be discussing the removal of Pyongyang’s chemical and biological weapons in their preparations for the upcoming summit with Kim — expected sometime in May or June.

Although assessing the stockpiles of North Korea is notoriously difficult, the rogue state is thought to be among the world’s largest possessors of chemical weapons — ranking third after the United States and Russia, according to the nonprofit Nuclear Threat Initiative. It is believed to possess some 2,500 to 5,000 tons of the chemical agents, including sarin and the VX nerve agent.

In February last year, Kim Jong Un’s half brother, Kim Jong Nam, was assassinated using VX at the international airport in Kuala Lumpur. The killing is widely believed to have been ordered by North Korea, claims that it has rejected.

Media reports in February citing a leaked report from the U.N. Panel of Experts also suggested North Korea had supplied the Syrian regime of Bashar Assad with equipment that can be used in the production of chemical weapons, including acid-resistant tiles, valves and thermometers.

It is also assumed to have 13 types of biological agents, including smallpox, anthrax and the plague, in its possession, according to the South Korean government.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A toy consisting of small magnetic metal balls of 3 mm in diameter is seen in this handout photo from the National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan. Swallowing small magnetic objects like these can cause holes in the surface of the stomach or bowel, the center warns.
120 children needed treatment after accidentally swallowing magnetic balls: consumer center
Japan's consumer center said Thursday about 120 children were treated at medical institutions over the past seven years after swallowing tiny magnetic balls, and urged parents to keep such produ...
A notice cautioning tourists about measles is seen at a counter at Naha Airport in Okinawa Prefecture on Thursday.
Reports of measles on the rise in Okinawa, posing threat to tourism ahead of Golden Week holidays
Reports of measles continue to rise in Okinawa Prefecture, a popular tourist destination, with 65 patients registered over a one-month period through Thursday, the prefectural government said.
Dual citizenship in Japan: A 'don’t ask, don’t tell' policy leaves many in the dark
Forfeiting your citizenship might seem like a strange way to better connect with your country, but Hana Dethlefsen was compelled to make such a decision after getting caught up in the complicated l...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty (center) speaks with Japanese and U.S. officials at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Wednesday. | U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT

, , , ,