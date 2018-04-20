Trump looking to rid North Korea of chemical and biological weapons as well as nuclear arsenal: ambassador

At his summit with leader Kim Jong Un, U.S. President Donald Trump will also be aiming to rid the isolated country of its massive chemical and biological weapons stockpile, U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty said Thursday, suggesting a push to move beyond the long-standing focus on North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

“We had broad-ranging discussions on the topic, and it extended beyond denuclearization to the topics of chemical and biological weapons as well,” Hagerty said during a telephone conference with reporters following the two-day summit between Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the U.S. president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Hagerty had been part of the presidential delegation attending the summit.

“The president’s intention is to see all of these weapons of mass destruction eliminated from the Korean Peninsula and the strategy remains the same in terms of complete, verifiable and irreversible aspects of denuclearization,” he said.

Hagerty’s comments hint that Trump and his team may be discussing the removal of Pyongyang’s chemical and biological weapons in their preparations for the upcoming summit with Kim — expected sometime in May or June.

Although assessing the stockpiles of North Korea is notoriously difficult, the rogue state is thought to be among the world’s largest possessors of chemical weapons — ranking third after the United States and Russia, according to the nonprofit Nuclear Threat Initiative. It is believed to possess some 2,500 to 5,000 tons of the chemical agents, including sarin and the VX nerve agent.

In February last year, Kim Jong Un’s half brother, Kim Jong Nam, was assassinated using VX at the international airport in Kuala Lumpur. The killing is widely believed to have been ordered by North Korea, claims that it has rejected.

Media reports in February citing a leaked report from the U.N. Panel of Experts also suggested North Korea had supplied the Syrian regime of Bashar Assad with equipment that can be used in the production of chemical weapons, including acid-resistant tiles, valves and thermometers.

It is also assumed to have 13 types of biological agents, including smallpox, anthrax and the plague, in its possession, according to the South Korean government.