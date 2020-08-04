78% of A-bomb survivors feel difficulty in conveying experience: poll

核兵器廃絶を巡る現状や課題について全国の被爆者に尋ね、1661人の回答を得た共同通信のアンケートで、被爆体験の継承活動をしていなかったり減らしたりしている人が計78.2％に上ったことが23日、分かった。米国による広島と長崎への原爆投下から、8月で75年。高齢化による体力減退や被爆時の記憶がないことなどから、活動に困難さやためらいを感じている人が多いことが明らかになった。

新型コロナに対し、今後も核兵器廃絶運動や体験継承を「大きく妨げられる」「ある程度は妨げられる」とした人は計63.1％だった。被爆者は高齢のため、感染したら重症化する懸念が高いとされる。(KYODO)

Words and phrases

核兵器 (かくへいき) nuclear weapons

廃絶 (はいぜつ) total abolition

〜を巡(めぐ)る surrounding ～

現状 (げんじょう) current situation

課題 (かだい) issue

〜について about ～

全国(ぜんこく)の across the country

被爆者 (ひばくしゃ) atomic bomb survivor

尋(たず)ねる to ask

1661人 (せんろっぴゃくろくじゅういちにん) 1,661 people

回答 (かいとう) response

得(え)る to get, to receive

共同通信 (きょうどうつうしん) Kyodo News

アンケート survey

体験 (たいけん) experience

継承 (けいしょう) passing on

活動 (かつどう) activity

〜をしていない not doing 〜

減(へ)らす to reduce

人 (ひと) person, people

計 (けい) total

〜に上(のぼ)る to reach 〜

23日 (にじゅうさんにち) the 23rd

分(わ)かる to be revealed

米国 (べいこく) the United States

〜による by ～

広島 (ひろしま) Hiroshima

長崎 (ながさき) Nagasaki

原爆 (げんばく) atomic bomb

投下 (とうか) dropping

8月 (はちがつ) August

75年 (ななじゅうごねん) 75 years

高齢化 (こうれいか) aging

体力 (たいりょく) physical strength

減退 (げんたい) decline

〜時 (じ) at the time of ～

記憶 (きおく) memory

など and others

困難(こんなん)さ difficulty

ためらい hesitation

感(かん)じる to feel

多(おお)い many

明(あき)らかになる to become evident

新型(しんがた)コロナ novel coronavirus

〜に対(たい)し on 〜

今後 (こんご) from now on

大(おお)きく to a large extent

妨(さまた)げる to inhibit, to hamper

ある程度(ていど)は to some extent

高齢 (こうれい) old age

感染 (かんせん) infection

〜したら … する will … if 〜

重症化(じゅうしょうか)する to become severe

懸念 (けねん) concern

高(たか)い high

Quick questions

1) 被爆者による被爆体験の継承活動の現状はどうなっていますか？

2) 広島と長崎への原爆投下から8月で何年ですか？

3) 被爆者が継承活動に困難さやためらいを感じているのはなぜですか？

Translation

A survey by Kyodo News that received 1,661 responses from survivors of the atomic bombings asking them about the current situation and issues surrounding the abolition of nuclear weapons, revealed on July 23 that a total of 78.2 percent of respondents said they are not taking part or are reducing their part in activities to pass on their experiences of the atomic bombings. August marks 75 years since the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It came to light that many people were feeling difficulties with or hesitation in their activities because of things such as decline in physical strength from aging and lack of memory from the time of the exposure to the radiation.

(The survey also found that) 63.1 percent of respondents said the novel coronavirus would “severely hamper” or “hamper to some extent” their activities in the abolition of nuclear weapons and the passing on of their experiences. As the atomic bomb survivors are elderly, there is a high concern that they will become seriously ill if they are infected with the virus.

Answers

1) What is the current situation of activities by atomic bomb survivors to pass on their experiences?

活動をしていなかったり減らしたりしている人が多い。

Many people are not taking part in or are reducing their role in activities.

2) How many years will it be this August since the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki?

75年。

75 years.

3) Why are atomic bomb survivors feeling difficulties with or hesitation in their activities?

高齢化による体力減退、被爆時の記憶がないこと、新型コロナに感染したら重症化する懸念を感じているから。

Because they feel a decline in their physical strength from aging, a lack of memory from the time of exposure to the radiation and concerns of getting seriously ill from the novel coronavirus infection.