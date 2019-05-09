MBA team wins event

A team of MBA students from McGill MBA Japan emerged victorious in the 2019 Japan InterMBA case competition held at Hitotsubashi University’s Jimbocho Campus, in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward, on March 31.

Students Kari Ito, Shannon McCarron, Hiromi Naritsuka and Chris Shragin successfully argued their business case against competing teams from the School of International Corporate Strategy, Hitotsubashi University Business School (Hitotsubashi ICS); the Graduate School of Management, Globis University; and Waseda University.

The universities’ business case discussions centered on the corporate strategy of furniture retailer Otsuka Kagu Ltd., whose management team was embroiled in a family feud as to whether the company should sell luxurious furniture or less expensive and more casual furniture to a broader clientele.

The event was organized by MBA students from McGill MBA Japan and Hitotsubashi ICS, with the presentations judged by 12 senior executives from various firms.

The successful event was sponsored by Dale Carnegie Japan, public relations firm Edelman Japan and recruitment firm RGF.