Japan names new Imperial era 'Reiwa'

Japan names new Imperial era beginning May 1, ‘Reiwa’

政府は1日、臨時閣議を開き「平成」に代わる新元号を「令和（れいわ）」と決定した。今の天皇陛下が改元政令に署名され、公布された。4月30日の天皇陛下退位に伴い、皇太子さまが新天皇に即位する5月1日午前0時に施行される。皇位継承前の新元号公表は憲政史上初。出典は現存する日本最古の歌集「万葉集」で、中国古典でなく、国書（日本古典）から採用したのは確認できる限り、初めて。政府幹部は原案は6つだったと明らかにした。

菅義偉官房長官が記者会見で発表した。安倍晋三首相は会見で「人々が美しく心を寄せ合う中で文化が生まれ育つという意味が込められている」と述べた。(KYODO)

Words and phrases

政府 (せいふ) government

臨時閣議 (りんじかくぎ) extraordinary Cabinet meeting

開(ひら）く to hold

平成 (へいせい) Heisei

~に代(か)わる to replace with ~

新元号 (しんげんごう) new era name

令和 (れいわ) Reiwa

決定(けってい)する to decide

今(いま)の current

天皇陛下 (てんのうへいか) Emperor

改元政令 (かいげんせいれい) a government ordinance to change the era name

署名(しょめい)する to sign

公布(こうふ)する to promulgate

退位 (たいい) abdication

伴(ともな)う along with

皇太子(こうたいし)さま crown prince

新天皇 (しんてんのう) new emperor

即位(そくい)する to ascend to throne

午前0時 (ごぜんれいじ) midnight

施行(しこう)される to go into effect

皇位継承 (こういけいしょう) Imperial succession

前 (まえ) before

公表 (こうひょう) announcement

憲政史上 (けんせいしじょう) in the history of constitutional politics, since Meiji

初 (はつ) first

出典 (しゅってん) source

現存(げんぞん)する日本最古(にほんさいこ)の Japan’s oldest existing

歌集 (かしゅう) anthology

万葉集 (まんようしゅう) “Manyoshu”

中国古典 (ちゅうごくこてん) classical Chinese literature

国書 (こくしょ) national literature

日本古典 (にほんこてん) Japanese classic

採用(さいよう)する to adopt

確認(かくにん)できる限(かぎ)り as far as one can confirm, as far as records tell

初(はじ)めて the first

幹部 (かんぶ) official

原案 (げんあん) draft plan

明(あき)らかにする to reveal

菅義偉 (すがよしひで) Yoshihide Suga

官房長官 (かんぼうちょうかん) chief cabinet secretary

記者会見 (きしゃかいけん) press conference

発表(はっぴょう)する to announce

安倍晋三 (あべしんぞう) Shinzo Abe

首相 (しゅしょう) prime minister

人々 (ひとびと) people

美(うつく)しく beautifully

心(こころ)を寄(よ)せ合(あ)う to care about each other

~する中(なか)で as~

文化 (ぶんか) culture

生(う)まれ育(そだ)つ to be born and nurtured

意味 (いみ) meaning

込(こ)める to put into

述(の)べる to say

Quick questions

1) 憲政史上初めて行われたこととは何ですか。

2) 万葉集とは何ですか。

3) 新元号の採用に関して、初めて行われたこととは何ですか。

Translation

The government held an extraordinary Cabinet meeting on April 1 and decided that “Reiwa” will replace “Heisei” as the new era name. The current Emperor signed a government ordinance and it was promulgated. Along with the Emperor’s abdication on April 30, the Crown Prince will ascend to the throne as the new Emperor at midnight on May 1. It is the first time in the history of constitutional government that a new era name was announced prior to the Imperial succession. The name comes from “Manyoshu,” the oldest existing anthology of Japanese poetry. It is the first time that the name of an era has been taken from classical Japanese literature, instead of classical Chinese literature. A draft plan had six (candidate names), a government official revealed.

The new era name was announced by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga at a press conference. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe explained at the press conference that Reiwa represents “a culture being born and nurtured as the people beautifully care about each other.”

Answers

1) What took place for the first time in the history of constitutional government?

皇位継承前の新元号公表。

The new era name was announced prior to the Imperial succession.

2) What is “Manyoshu”?

現存する日本最古の歌集。

The oldest existing anthology of Japanese poetry.

3) In relation to the adoption of the new era name, what is being done for the first time?

中国ではなく日本の古典から採用したこと。

The name of an era has been taken from classical Japanese literature, rather than classical Chinese literature.