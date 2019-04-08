Japan names new Imperial era 'Reiwa'

Sample newspaper article
Japan names new Imperial era beginning May 1, ‘Reiwa’
政府は1日、臨時閣議を開き「平成」に代わる新元号を「令和（れいわ）」と決定した。今の天皇陛下が改元政令に署名され、公布された。4月30日の天皇陛下退位に伴い、皇太子さまが新天皇に即位する5月1日午前0時に施行される。皇位継承前の新元号公表は憲政史上初。出典は現存する日本最古の歌集「万葉集」で、中国古典でなく、国書（日本古典）から採用したのは確認できる限り、初めて。政府幹部は原案は6つだったと明らかにした。
菅義偉官房長官が記者会見で発表した。安倍晋三首相は会見で「人々が美しく心を寄せ合う中で文化が生まれ育つという意味が込められている」と述べた。(KYODO)
Words and phrases
政府 (せいふ) government
臨時閣議 (りんじかくぎ) extraordinary Cabinet meeting
開(ひら）く to hold
平成 (へいせい) Heisei
~に代(か)わる to replace with ~
新元号 (しんげんごう) new era name
令和 (れいわ) Reiwa
決定(けってい)する to decide
今(いま)の current
天皇陛下 (てんのうへいか) Emperor
改元政令 (かいげんせいれい) a government ordinance to change the era name
署名(しょめい)する to sign
公布(こうふ)する to promulgate
退位 (たいい) abdication
伴(ともな)う along with
皇太子(こうたいし)さま crown prince
新天皇 (しんてんのう) new emperor
即位(そくい)する to ascend to throne
午前0時 (ごぜんれいじ) midnight
施行(しこう)される to go into effect
皇位継承 (こういけいしょう) Imperial succession
前 (まえ) before
公表 (こうひょう) announcement
憲政史上 (けんせいしじょう) in the history of constitutional politics, since Meiji
初 (はつ) first
出典 (しゅってん) source
現存(げんぞん)する日本最古(にほんさいこ)の Japan’s oldest existing
歌集 (かしゅう) anthology
万葉集 (まんようしゅう) “Manyoshu”
中国古典 (ちゅうごくこてん) classical Chinese literature
国書 (こくしょ) national literature
日本古典 (にほんこてん) Japanese classic
採用(さいよう)する to adopt
確認(かくにん)できる限(かぎ)り as far as one can confirm, as far as records tell
初(はじ)めて the first
幹部 (かんぶ) official
原案 (げんあん) draft plan
明(あき)らかにする to reveal
菅義偉 (すがよしひで) Yoshihide Suga
官房長官 (かんぼうちょうかん) chief cabinet secretary
記者会見 (きしゃかいけん) press conference
発表(はっぴょう)する to announce
安倍晋三 (あべしんぞう) Shinzo Abe
首相 (しゅしょう) prime minister
人々 (ひとびと) people
美(うつく)しく beautifully
心(こころ)を寄(よ)せ合(あ)う to care about each other
~する中(なか)で as~
文化 (ぶんか) culture
生(う)まれ育(そだ)つ to be born and nurtured
意味 (いみ) meaning
込(こ)める to put into
述(の)べる to say
Quick questions
1) 憲政史上初めて行われたこととは何ですか。
2) 万葉集とは何ですか。
3) 新元号の採用に関して、初めて行われたこととは何ですか。
Translation
The government held an extraordinary Cabinet meeting on April 1 and decided that “Reiwa” will replace “Heisei” as the new era name. The current Emperor signed a government ordinance and it was promulgated. Along with the Emperor’s abdication on April 30, the Crown Prince will ascend to the throne as the new Emperor at midnight on May 1. It is the first time in the history of constitutional government that a new era name was announced prior to the Imperial succession. The name comes from “Manyoshu,” the oldest existing anthology of Japanese poetry. It is the first time that the name of an era has been taken from classical Japanese literature, instead of classical Chinese literature. A draft plan had six (candidate names), a government official revealed.
The new era name was announced by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga at a press conference. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe explained at the press conference that Reiwa represents “a culture being born and nurtured as the people beautifully care about each other.”
Answers
1) What took place for the first time in the history of constitutional government?
皇位継承前の新元号公表。
The new era name was announced prior to the Imperial succession.
2) What is “Manyoshu”?
現存する日本最古の歌集。
The oldest existing anthology of Japanese poetry.
3) In relation to the adoption of the new era name, what is being done for the first time?
中国ではなく日本の古典から採用したこと。
The name of an era has been taken from classical Japanese literature, rather than classical Chinese literature.