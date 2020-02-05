'Metamorphosis of Classicism and Mythological Theme in the Art of 1750s-1980s'

Feb. 8-March 22

Artists have explored mythological themes for centuries, creating not only some of the world’s best-known masterpieces but also a means to pass down such stories over generations.

To explore the evolution of mythology in art, this exhibition brings together a selection of paintings, prints and sculptures, on loan from the National Museums Liverpool group in the United Kingdom and from museums in Japan.

Featured artists include Giovanni Battista Piranesi, Jean-Francois Millet and other 19th-century Royal Academy artists, with later highlights including “Flora” (1914) by John William Waterhouse.

The Museum of Modern Art, Gunma; Gunma-no-mori Park, 992-1 Watanuki-machi, Takasaki, Gunma. Takasaki Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥820. Closed Mon. 027-346-5560; www.mmag.pref.gunma.jp