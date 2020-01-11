Books | RECENTLY PUBLISHED BOOKS ABOUT JAPAN

'The Honjin Murders': Japan's own Sherlock Holmes is on the case

by Iain Maloney

Contributing Writer

“The Honjin Murders” is a classic murder mystery in which a newly married couple are found butchered by a Japanese sword inside a room locked from the inside. With the family at a loss and the locals spreading rumors of a mysterious three-fingered stranger, the uncle of the bride calls in Japan’s own Sherlock Holmes, Kosuke Kindaichi. The detective’s unkempt appearance and often profound stammer belies a deductive mind that allows him to solve cases that stump the pros.

The Honjin Murders, Seishi Yokomizo Translated by Louise Heal Kawai.
192 pages
PUSHKIN VERTIGO, Fiction.

Comparisons with Holmes are justified, both in the character of Kindaichi and Yokomizo’s approach to storytelling — mixing clues, red herrings and fascinating social insight before drawing back the curtain to reveal the truth. They are also unsurprising, given how much Yokomizo wears his influences on his sleeve: One character even boasts a library stocked with “every book of mystery or detective fiction ever published in Japan.”

Beyond the drama and the puzzle, the short novel is an intriguing insight into customs and social expectations in rural Japan at this time. The “honjin” of the title refers to a high-class inn for government officials on the road during the Edo Period (1603-1868); the tragic family are the descendants of the land-owning innkeepers. By embedding his mystery in this post-feudal milieu, Yokomizo brought early 20th-century civic relationships to life in a vivid and entertaining way.

This is one for fans of detective novels and of Japanese literature alike. With a second Kindaichi case to be published next month, the remaining 75 of his novels can’t be far behind.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BOOKS STORIES

The books and translations about Japan to watch out for in 2020
The new decade starts in a minor key for the publishing of Japanese literature in translation as Haikasoru — publisher of Hideo Furukawa and Taiyo Fujii among many others — goes on hiatus. A great ...
Books to get you in the mood for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
According to legend, the Jade Emperor decreed that the order of the Chinese zodiac calendar would be decided by the order in which the 12 animals arrived to his great gathering. The wiley Rat tr...
Natsuo Kirino's "Out"
Japanese Classics series: Vintage Classics gives timeless Japanese literature a look for the new ...
Each title in the new Vintage Classics Japanese Classics Series sets a different tone with distinctive characters and an array of brilliant plot twists. Japanese Class...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge