"Princess Anne" (1991) by T.K. Nagoya Doll | SETO-GURA MUSEUM

Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'The Charm of Seto Novelty: Ceramic Ornaments Loved From the World'

THE MUSEUM OF CERAMIC ART, HYOGO

by Yukari Tanaka

March 16-June 2

Seto, in Aichi Prefecture, first began producing ceramics in kiln-equipped potteries during the 13th century, giving rise to the term “setomono,” which is now often used to refer to pottery in general.

The area began mass producing novelty works, such as porcelain figurines and flora- and fauna-themed ornaments, for export during the Taisho Era (1912-1926). These charming colorful and elaborate works, often featuring figures in Western dress, became particularly popular overseas during the mid 20th century. Highlights in this exhibition include “Man and Woman Picking Flowers” (c. 1957), “Sagrada Familia Desk Lamp” (1980s) and “Moth Orchid” (1989).

The Museum of Ceramic Art, Hyogo; 4 Kamitachikui, Konda-cho, Sasayama, Hyogo. Aino Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (April 29-May 6 till 7 p.m.). ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 079-597-3961; www.mcart.jp/english

LATEST ART STORIES

Left: Sake flask, named Toshiwasure (“Forgetting Time,” 16-17th century). Right: Jun Isezaki’s “Wind and Snow” (2015)
Bizen: Pottery that rose from the ashes
Of all the ancient high-fired unglazed stoneware styles in Japan, none is as popular as Bizen pottery. Like many regional potteries, Bizen derives its name from the city it's produced in, which ...
Katsuhiko Hibino's "The Seed is a Ship Y150maru" (left, 2008), "The Seed is a Ship Yokotorimaru" (right, 2008)
'Sense of Humor'
March 15-June 30 When art director Katsumi Asaba traveled around the world, he found that humor played an important role in his communication with others and his perception of objects. Likewise,...
Frederic Leighton's "Mother and Child" (c. 1864-5)
'Parabola of Pre-Raphaelitism'
March 14-June 9 Dante Gabriel Rossetti (1828-82) was one of the founders of the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood (1848), a group of English painters, poets and critics who wanted to reform the British...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

"Princess Anne" (1991) by T.K. Nagoya Doll | SETO-GURA MUSEUM