"Return to Iitate" RECORD: NOBUKO SHIMAZU, YUSUKE FUKUHARA

Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'The Starry Sky and the Road: Memory So Far, Records from Now On'

SENDAI MEDIATHEQUE

by Yukari Tanaka

March 7-April 21

The Sendai Mediatheque’s Center For Remembering 3/11 is a multimedia studio committed to archiving video footage, photos, interviews, sound recordings and documents related to the Great East Japan Earthquake. It continuously collates information from witnesses, volunteers and others, regardless of their age or experience.

To mark eight years since the disaster, the center is presenting some of these works, which reflect not only the aftermath of the quake, but also the emotions and thoughts of those affected by the catastrophe.

Video interviews and art projects are being presented, with the exhibition reflecting on past memories, the present situation and future ways to deal with such disasters.

Sendai Mediatheque; 2-1 Kasugamachi, Aoba-ku, Sendai, Miyagi. Kotodai-koen Stn. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. (March 7-11 till 6:30 p.m.). Free. Closed March 12, 28. 022-713-4483; recorder311-e.smt.jp/all

LATEST ART STORIES

Christian Boltanski's "Reserve Canada" (1988)
Ways to never forget Christian Boltanski
Turning to photography with a personal and historical address in 1969, the French installation artist Christian Boltanski mailed 150 galleries a nine-page booklet titled "Recherche et presentati...
Yuko Mohri's "Parade" (2011-17)
'Publicness of the Art Center Phase Ⅰ'
March 2-May 6 As the Contemporary Art Gallery, Art Tower Mito, prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2020, it is reassessing the role of an art institution. This exhibition is the fir...
Shu Kubo's "A Passing Shower"
'Shu Kubo Kiri-e Exhibition: Paper Japonism'
March 9-April 7 Based in New York since 2010, artist Shu Kubo first learned about kiri-e (Japanese paper-cutting art) while he was studying architecture at college and creating collage-...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

"Return to Iitate" RECORD: NOBUKO SHIMAZU, YUSUKE FUKUHARA