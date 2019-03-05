'The Starry Sky and the Road: Memory So Far, Records from Now On'

March 7-April 21

The Sendai Mediatheque’s Center For Remembering 3/11 is a multimedia studio committed to archiving video footage, photos, interviews, sound recordings and documents related to the Great East Japan Earthquake. It continuously collates information from witnesses, volunteers and others, regardless of their age or experience.

To mark eight years since the disaster, the center is presenting some of these works, which reflect not only the aftermath of the quake, but also the emotions and thoughts of those affected by the catastrophe.

Video interviews and art projects are being presented, with the exhibition reflecting on past memories, the present situation and future ways to deal with such disasters.

Sendai Mediatheque; 2-1 Kasugamachi, Aoba-ku, Sendai, Miyagi. Kotodai-koen Stn. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. (March 7-11 till 6:30 p.m.). Free. Closed March 12, 28. 022-713-4483; recorder311-e.smt.jp/all