‘A Collection of Chinese and Korean Paintings in Yamato Bunkakan’
'Autumnal Scenery by the Lake in Mist,' an Important Cultural Property attributed to Zhao Lingrang (12th century) | YAMATO BUNKAKAN

/

‘A Collection of Chinese and Korean Paintings in Yamato Bunkakan’

THE MUSEUM YAMATO BUNKAKAN

by Yukari Tanaka

Aug. 24-Sept. 30

The Museum of Yamato Bunkakan has built an extensive collection of East Asian art, with its painting acquisitions highlighting the cultural and natural characteristics of different regions through landscapes, portraits and pictures of flowers and birds.

This exhibition brings together Chinese and Korean paintings that have been highly acclaimed around the world, including “Secchu Giboku-zu,” a National Treasure by Lee Teki and “Budou-zu” by Lee Keiko.

The Museum Yamato Bunkakan; 1-11-6 Gakuen Minami, Nara. Gakuenmae Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥620. Closed Mon. 0742-45-0544; www.kintetsu-g-hd.co.jp/culture/yamato

Banquet (2018)
Mami Kosemura says it with flowers
Mami Kosemura's photographic and video reworkings of sumptuous 17th-century still lifes and animated 15th-century profile portraits are very postmodern in their focus on copying and re-examinati...
"Kamitsu (Overcrowding)" (1964)
'Gendai Gokan and Haruo Tomiyama: A Photographer Who Transcended Language'
Aug. 1-Oct. 31 Haruo Tomiyama (1935-2016) was at the frontline of photojournalism during the 1960s, a time when Japan faced significant societal and political changes and journalism was ...
"Surreal — Nothing is perfect, but I can't accept anything less than perfect."
'Imitation Exhibit'
Aug. 9-Sept. 2 Imitations, whether natural or manmade, can both fascinate and confuse viewers through trickery and illusion, sometimes appearing so realistic, it becomes hard to distinguish them...

