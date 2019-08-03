Hell on a holiday

Mom #1: How have you been able to keep your children entertained over the school holidays?

Mom #2: I’ve been taking them to the park every morning at 6:30 so that they can join the elderly doing rajio taisō (literally, “radio exercises”) and earn their stamp.

Mom #1: That sounds tough.

Mom #2: The worst part is having to find something to entertain the kids after the exercises finish at 6:40.

— Toritsu-Daigaku, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

