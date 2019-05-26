Dogs of a feather: Sumi (left) and her pals, Saku (front) and Sena, pose for a picture with Mika Iwamoto. | KENJI AKUTAGAWA

Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

An Akita dog finds her pack

The big, beautiful Capella, an Akita dog who has been rechristened “Sumi,” was first featured here in February 2018. She has now been adopted and lives in Kanagawa with Mika Iwamoto; her husband, Setsuo; and their other two dogs, Sena and Saku.

Until coming to ARK, Sumi had lived her life in a state of dire neglect. She was chained outside night and day until neighbors grew increasingly concerned for her well-being. The Iwamotos were attracted to Sumi’s “charming mix of laid-back, calm and mischievous” and the couple was able to take advantage of the adoption trial period to see how Sumi would get along with Sena, their only other dog at the time.

“Because both Sumi and Sena are Japanese breeds, they do maintain a bit of distance,” says Iwamoto, “but we think they have accepted each other. They snore like crazy!”

Sumi was the Iwamotos’ first big dog but the experience has proven a rewarding one.

“The time spent with our dogs is some of the most important time for us and it’s precious. Wherever we take Sumi, she always stays quietly by our side and her presence gives us a sense of calm, peacefulness and peace of mind. If we all spoke the same language, the thing I’d want to say most is, ‘Thank you. I love you!'”

If you are interested in adopting an animal, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

