Prawns vs. shrimp

Foreign customer #1: Does this ebi dish have big ebi or small ebi in it? [Turning to his dinner companion] It’s so hard to tell the difference between prawn and shrimp sometimes.

Foreign customer #2: I don’t think they’d use shrimp in a tempura dish somehow. Aren’t they reserved almost exclusively for shrimp cocktails?

— Ochanomizu, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

