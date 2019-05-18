Voices | OVERHEARD

Prawns vs. shrimp

Foreign customer #1: Does this ebi dish have big ebi or small ebi in it? [Turning to his dinner companion] It’s so hard to tell the difference between prawn and shrimp sometimes.

Foreign customer #2: I don’t think they’d use shrimp in a tempura dish somehow. Aren’t they reserved almost exclusively for shrimp cocktails?

— Ochanomizu, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

