Reiwa whiskers

American man #1: What did you do during your break [the 10-day Golden Week holiday celebrating the end of the Heisei Era (1989-2019) and the start of a new imperial era, Reiwa, which means “beautiful harmony” in English]?

American man #2: I grew a beautiful and harmonious beard. You?

American man #1: Same.

— High Five Salad, Ichigaya, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by a Japan Times On

Sunday reader.

