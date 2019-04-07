Kilda | SEITARO MATSUO

Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

Kilda is looking for someone to play ball with

Kilda, a Shiba cutie with a passion for playing ball, came to ARK from Heart Tokushima, a shelter on the island of Shikoku.

She lost her home when her owner was hospitalized but, though initially shy, she has easily made the transition to a new life for two big reasons: Kilda loves people and she loves to play. If a person is willing to throw a ball for her, she will be over the moon.

Throw a ball and Kilda will find it and bring it back — no obstacle can stop her. She will run and swim to get that ball back to you. Trust us, it will be returned! Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night will stay this girl and, believe me, she tops the postal service any day!

Kilda is 4 years old, happy and healthy and she loves other dogs, too. At just over 14 kilograms she’s the perfect size for small places. As long as someone will play with her, Kilda is a home run!

If you are interested in adopting Kilda, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

LATEST OUR LIVES STORIES

Heartbeat: Poet Joy Waller writes about love and intimacy in a frank, honest and refreshing way. She is careful to spend as much time on the uglier aspects of sex as she is the more intimate ones.
Joy Waller's 'Pause :: Heartbeat' tackles intimacy and solitude in Tokyo
The solitude of losing yourself in techno, pink-tiled facades and rooftops as far as the eye can see, nocturnal intimacy and secret pockets of drug use — this is the lonely underbelly of T...
Chowhound lassie: Kasa is full of energy and affection, and she loves a good meal.
Kasa hopes you'll say, 'Mi casa es su casa' ('My home is your home')
The very attractive Kasa was born to a stray mother on an apartment balcony and came to ARK as a wee kitten. Though it's a big step up from the balcony, she is now nearly 2 years old and still w...
New friends: Edleen Guanko adopted Chapuche (now named Chie) and her best friend Chijimi (now named Fujimi) after they were both featured in The Japan Times.
A pair of cats find love in a new home
Chapuche was featured in The Japan Times Adopt Me! section in May 2017 and her best friend, Chijimi, was spotlighted the following month. The two cats had already spent five lonely years...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kilda | SEITARO MATSUO