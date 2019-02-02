Emergency stop

Man #1: I love the way elderly women in Japan stop their bikes at traffic lights by jumping off them as they’re moving.

Man #2: I’m pretty sure those bikes don’t have any brakes.

— Yoga, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

