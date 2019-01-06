Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

Herb will make a sweet addition to any family

The exotic-looking Herb is friendliness embodied and, despite her name, she’s all girl — think angelica, rosemary and lavender rather than basil.

Now 3 years old, Herb came to ARK as a kitten after she was found abandoned in a box and she has been at the shelter ever since. It’s a mystery why this affectionate, lovable healthy tortoiseshell hasn’t been adopted. She greets people with a charming meow and will jump onto the shoulders of those she knows. Actually, Herb was never shy or timid and she would surely warm quickly to a new friend.

Tortoiseshell cats are often considered to bring their owners good luck. And there’s no better time than the start of a new year to have good fortune come your way. Better times are yours for the asking!

Good luck charm: Herb is a tortoiseshell cat, a breed thought to bring its owners good fortune. | MACHIKO NAKANO