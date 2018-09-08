When it rains, it pours

Australian tourist (talking on a mobile phone): I better dash, we’re just about to get on a train to the airport. … Kyoto? Kyoto was amazing. … A little wet? Well, that’s one way of looking at it.

— Shinagawa Station, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday a couple of days after the most powerful typhoon in 25 years hit Japan

