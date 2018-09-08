|

When it rains, it pours

Australian tourist (talking on a mobile phone): I better dash, we’re just about to get on a train to the airport. … Kyoto? Kyoto was amazing. … A little wet? Well, that’s one way of looking at it.

— Shinagawa Station, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday a couple of days after the most powerful typhoon in 25 years hit Japan

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

