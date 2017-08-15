15 Japanese rescued after being stranded by floods on Borneo

Malaysian authorities said Monday they have rescued 15 Japanese tourists who were stranded by flooding in a remote village on Borneo island.

The Malaysia Civil Defense Force, in a statement, said the Japanese and four locals were evacuated by truck at midnight from Kampung Lingan Lama, located in the Papar area of Sabah state.

The two access roads leading to the village have been inundated with water and only passable by heavy vehicles.

Three locals met with misfortune when a strong current swept their car. One of them died after being pinned under the car while the others were injured.

Various parts of Sabah have been hit by floods in the past week following incessant downpour.