The Oklahoma City Thunder, fueled by 38 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, held off the Memphis Grizzlies 117-115 on Saturday to complete a 4-0 sweep in their NBA Western Conference playoff series and become the first team to reach the second round.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the brink of advancing, taking a 3-0 stranglehold in their Eastern Conference series with a 124-87 blowout of the Miami Heat.

And the Denver Nuggets leveled their Western Conference series with a stunning 101-99 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers sealed by Aaron Gordon's put-back dunk at the final buzzer.