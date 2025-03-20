Japan's Wataru Endo said Samurai Blue's sights are set higher than just qualifying for next year's World Cup as they look to become the first team to clinch their place on Thursday.
The runaway Asian Group C leaders have been dominant in qualifying and can book their spot at the 2026 finals if they beat Bahrain in Saitama.
A draw could also be enough if other results in the group go their way.
