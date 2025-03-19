An exhibition highlighting the long and storied history of baseball in Japan will open at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, in July — the same month Ichiro Suzuki will become the first Japanese player inducted into the Hall.
“Yakyu Baseball / The Transpacific Exchange of the Game” is a partnership between the Hall of Fame and several Japanese institutions that will explore the connection between Japan and America’s pastime over the 150-plus-year history of baseball in the nation.
The opening coincides with Ichiro’s induction into Cooperstown.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.