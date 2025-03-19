An exhibition highlighting the long and storied history of baseball in Japan will open at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, in July — the same month Ichiro Suzuki will become the first Japanese player inducted into the Hall.

“Yakyu Baseball / The Transpacific Exchange of the Game” is a partnership between the Hall of Fame and several Japanese institutions that will explore the connection between Japan and America’s pastime over the 150-plus-year history of baseball in the nation.

The opening coincides with Ichiro’s induction into Cooperstown.