Britain's Jack Draper thrashed Denmark's Holger Rune 6-2, 6-2 to collect the biggest title of his career at Indian Wells on Sunday with a place in the top 10 assured for the first time.

Draper has suffered with a lingering hip issue this year but looked fine as he zipped around the court with ease on Sunday, firing 21 winners to cap a superb week in the California desert.

Playing in his fourth Masters 1000 final, Rune had the benefit of experience but could never find his rhythm as he made seven winners against 18 unforced errors.