Hiroto Saiki got the best of Shohei Ohtani this time and helped the Hanshin Tigers leave their mark on the Tokyo Series.

Saiki silenced the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bats for five innings, and slugger Teruaki Sato hit a three-run home run off two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell to lead the Tigers to a 3-0 win over the World Series champions in front of a crowd of 42,059 at Tokyo Dome on Sunday.

The Tigers were a perfect 2-for-2 against the MLB clubs visiting Japan after beating the Chicago Cubs 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. Los Angeles split its games against the Tigers and the Yomiuri Giants.