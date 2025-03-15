Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki are not the only Chicago Cubs who know their way around Japan.

Cubs pitcher Colin Rea may not be Japanese like his two teammates, but the 34-year-old is a veteran of Japanese baseball.

Rea, who signed a one-year contract with the Cubs in January, is a former member of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks and pitched for the Pacific League club in 2021 and 2022.