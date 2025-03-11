The New Orleans Pelicans will play two Melbourne teams in pre-season games in Melbourne in October, bringing the National Basketball Association (NBA) to Australia for the first time.

The Pelicans will play the National Basketball League's (NBL) Melbourne United on Oct. 3 and South East Melbourne Phoenix two days later at Melbourne Park, the leagues announced on Tuesday.

"Bringing the Pelicans and NBA to Australia for the first time is a proud milestone," Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha said in a statement.