At a new position, Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros can always find one familiar face. He has a constant companion during this outfield crash course, the man who held up a stop sign during Altuve’s first major league home run.

Fourteen seasons later, Dave Clark is still trying to temper some of Altuve’s aggression.

"He’s like a kid in a candy store right now,” Clark said. "This is a challenge for him, and he’s going to go out and give it the best effort he possibly can.