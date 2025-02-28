Takashi Murakami, a contemporary artist whose colorful and vibrant artwork and floral motifs have led to international renown and high-profile partnerships with luxury brand Louis Vuitton, musical artist Pharrell Williams and many others, is teaming up with MLB for an exclusive collaboration ahead of the season-opening Tokyo Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

The Takashi Murakami x MLB Tokyo Series collection was unveiled by Complex on Thursday and will feature an array of products released through the commerce and collectibles divisions of the global sports platform Fanatics.

The collection includes t-shirts and sweatshirts adorned with Murakami’s signature style, in addition to hats, baseballs, gloves and other items.