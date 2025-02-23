Basketball Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki admitted he, like most everyone else, was shocked that the Dallas Mavericks sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster trade earlier this month.

"I think I was as shocked and surprised as anyone was ... I really couldn't believe it," Nowitzki told 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas on Friday about his reaction to learning of the trade.

Nowitzki also shared his thoughts while texting with Doncic shortly after the deal.