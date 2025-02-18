Tables up, seats in an upright position, cabin crew prepare for takeoff. Nils Nielsen’s version of Nadeshiko Japan is all set for its inaugural outing to the United States for the 2025 edition of the SheBelieves Cup.

Japan will be making its fourth appearance in the invitational competition and is pitted against Australia, Colombia and the host, the United States.

Each team will play each other once with the final standings decided by the total number of points accumulated for a win, draw or loss across three games. Although an exhibition tournament, SheBelieves is widely regarded as a highly competitive contest that typically involves some of the strongest teams international women’s soccer has to offer.