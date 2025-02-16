World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has accepted an immediate three-month doping ban after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it had reached a settlement on his period of ineligibility, allowing him to return before the French Open in May.

WADA had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against an independent tribunal's decision in August to clear Sinner of wrongdoing after the three-time Grand Slam winner failed drug tests.

Sinner, who successfully defended his Australian Open crown last month, tested positive for anabolic agent clostebol, which the 23-year-old said entered his system through massages and sports therapy from a member of his support team.