When the puck drops between Canada and Sweden on Wednesday in Montreal, marking the start of the 4 Nations Face-Off, the nine-year absence of best-on-best international hockey will finally end.

Not since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey have the NHL's brightest stars lined up against each other to compete for their countries. The league did not allow its players to participate in the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics.

Edmonton Oilers and Team Canada star Connor McDavid has yet to compete in an Olympics, but he's getting his wish to play in a best-on-best tournament.