The U.S. skating community was in mourning on Thursday after learning some of the country's most promising young figure skaters, as well as parents and coaches, were aboard an American Airlines regional passenger plane that crashed near Reagan Washington National Airport.

The plane, carrying 64 passengers and crew, was en route to Washington from Wichita, Kansas, on Wednesday when it was involved in a midair collision with a U.S. Army helicopter. Officials said they do not believe there were any survivors.

U.S. Figure Skating, the sport's national governing body, said the athletes, coaches and family members on board the flight were returning from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, which were held in Kansas this year.