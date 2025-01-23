Jannik Sinner insists nothing is being taken for granted ahead of his Australian Open semifinal, with the world No. 1 warning that he is constantly striving to get "better and stronger."
The Italian top seed faces Ben Shelton on Friday, and is just two matches away from a first successful Grand Slam title defense after winning his maiden Grand Slam crown in Melbourne last year.
That sparked a breakthrough season in which he won eight titles, including the U.S. Open and ATP Finals, to open a chasm between himself and No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the rankings.
