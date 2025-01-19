Carlos Alcaraz reached his second Australian Open quarterfinal on Sunday when his opponent Jack Draper retired injured when trailing 7-5, 6-1.
The third-seeded Spaniard was well on top in the afternoon match at Rod Laver Arena against the Briton, who exited the court for a long medical timeout between sets.
"This is not the way that I want to get through to the next round. I'm just happy to play another quarterfinal here in Australia," Alcaraz said on court.
