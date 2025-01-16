Melbourne prides itself on serving up the world's best coffee, but finding a hot brew at the Australian Open has proved a challenge for some of the tens of thousands of fans attending this year's Grand Slam event.

Organizers have worked hard over the last decade to improve options for refreshment, and an array of outlets at the Melbourne Park precinct now offer everything from gourmet food to cocktails.

Yet long lines face fans looking to indulge their passion for the city's favorite beverage at the 15 coffee stores Tennis Australia says dot the 40-hectare site.