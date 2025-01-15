Law enforcement officials stand ready to safeguard next month's Super Bowl in New Orleans, the lead federal coordinator for the NFL championship said on Tuesday, after the New Year's Day attack in the city that killed 14 people and injured dozens more.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old Texas native who backed Islamic State group, rammed a pickup truck into a crowd on the famed Bourbon Street early on Jan. 1 before police killed him in a shootout.

Tens of thousands of football fans are set to descend on the city next month, with the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, capping a weeklong celebration in one of the United States' most popular tourist destinations.

"In the face of adversity, New Orleans has always risen to the occasion," Eric DeLaune, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations New Orleans, said in a statement.

"I am more committed than ever to ensuring that HSI, along with our law enforcement partners at all levels, stands ready to safeguard Super Bowl LIX attendees and the public."

Homeland Security Investigations named the New Orleans native DeLaune the lead federal coordinator for the 59th edition of the NFL championship game on Tuesday, a role that will see him coordinate local, state and federal agencies.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security this week warned of potential copycat attacks, with President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration set for Jan. 20.

"Make no mistake, this great city — truly unlike any other — is a city defined by resilience and grit, and we are ready to show the world that we can deliver a safe and secure Super Bowl experience," DeLaune said.