Frustrated Bruno Fernandes said if Manchester United can perform at Anfield, it must "do it everywhere" after the crisis-hit side secured a 2-2 draw against Premier League leader Liverpool on Sunday.

Cody Gakpo cancelled out Lisandro Martinez's shock opener for United before Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead from the penalty spot. Amad Diallo, however, scored a late equalizer for United.

The point for Liverpool moves it six clear of second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand.