Alan Gilpin, the chief executive of World Rugby, believes social media sensation Ilona Maher is ideally placed to generate excitement among fans in the lead-up to this year's Women's Rugby World Cup in England.

The versatile American back — a breakout star at the 2024 Paris Olympics — is the world's most popular rugby player on social media, with more than three million followers on Tiktok.

The 28-year-old joined English Premiership women's side Bristol Bears on a three-month deal that started this month.