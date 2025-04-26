At least 281 people were injured after a large explosion rocked Shahid Rajaee port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, state media reported.

The blast occurred as Iran began a third round of nuclear talks with the United States in Oman, although the cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

"The source of this incident was the explosion of several containers stored in the Shahid Rajaee Port wharf area. We are currently evacuating and transferring the injured to medical centers," a local crisis management official told state TV.