Novak Djokovic said his recently retired rival Andy Murray was bringing a unique perspective as his new coach and he was eager to put into practice what the duo have discussed when he begins his season in Brisbane.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, added fellow former world number one Murray to his team last month and will work with the Scot until the end of the Australian Open next month before deciding on their future.

"He has a unique perspective on my game as one of the greatest rivals I've had. He knows the pros and cons of my game," said Djokovic, who spent 10 days recently with Murray preparing for the 2025 campaign.