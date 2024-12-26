Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that if he plays a 21st NFL season in 2025, he'd like to do so with the New York Jets. But he's tried to turn the spotlight on the team's owner, Woody Johnson, when the topic of his future arises.

Asked Tuesday whether he believes the organization wants him back next year following another disappointing campaign, Rodgers acknowledged that several decision-makers have to be put in place before the Jets plan their future. New York fired coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas during the season.

"There's a GM that has to get hired, I would assume first, and then he's going to be part of hiring the head coach," Rodgers said, "so I have to be in the plans of multiple people, starting with the ownership and then the GM and then the head coach."